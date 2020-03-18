RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Cogeco Communications (CGEAF)

In a report released today, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Cogeco Communications (CGEAF), with a price target of C$106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 49.6% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cogeco Communications is a Hold with an average price target of $81.25.

Based on Cogeco Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $63.66 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $57.34 million.

Cogeco Communications, Inc. is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments.