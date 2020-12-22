RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Civeo (CVEO)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Hold rating on Civeo (CVEO) on December 18 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.5% and a 32.6% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Oil States International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Civeo is a Hold with an average price target of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Civeo’s market cap is currently $238.1M and has a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.28.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CVEO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts. The Australia segment provides accommodations services on a day rate basis to mining and related service companies, such as construction contractors. The U.S. segment provides open camp facilities and highly mobile smaller camps that follow drilling rigs and completion crews as well as accommodation, office and storage modules that are placed on offshore drilling rigs and products platforms. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.