RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Chemours Company (CC)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on Chemours Company (CC) on December 20 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 62.0% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Graphic Packaging, and Westlake Chemical.

Chemours Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.60 and a one-year low of $11.71. Currently, Chemours Company has an average volume of 2.55M.

The Chemours Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Titanium Technologies segment produces titanium dioxide.