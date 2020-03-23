RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Brown-Forman B (BF.B)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Brown-Forman B (BF.B) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.17, close to its 52-week low of $47.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brown-Forman B is a Hold with an average price target of $57.25.

Based on Brown-Forman B’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $895 million and net profit of $231 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $900 million and had a net profit of $227 million.

Brown-Forman Corp. engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. The firm offers whiskey, scotch, tequila, vodka, liquer, and wine. Its brands include Jack Daniel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Early Times, Canadian Mist, Coopers’ Craft, Slane Irish, Finlandia, Korbel, El Jimador, Sonoma Cutrer, and Chambord.