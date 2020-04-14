RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Brown-Forman B (BF.B)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Brown-Forman B (BF.B) yesterday and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 61.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brown-Forman B is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $56.40.

Brown-Forman B’s market cap is currently $28.45B and has a P/E ratio of 35.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 51.31.

Brown-Forman Corp. engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. The firm offers whiskey, scotch, tequila, vodka, liquer, and wine. Its brands include Jack Daniel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Early Times, Canadian Mist, Coopers’ Craft, Slane Irish, Finlandia, Korbel, El Jimador, Sonoma Cutrer, and Chambord. The company was founded by George Garvin Brown III in 1870 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.