RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

In a report issued on March 27, Nelson Ng from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 53.7% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Just Energy Group, and Northland Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners with a $51.14 average price target, implying a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$64.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $57.69 and a one-year low of $30.10. Currently, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average volume of 489.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric; Wind; Solar; Storage and Other; and Corporate. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.