RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on BNY Mellon (BK)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Hold rating on BNY Mellon (BK) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 71.9% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

BNY Mellon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.18, implying a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $53.61 and a one-year low of $26.40. Currently, BNY Mellon has an average volume of 7.06M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange. The Investment Management segment provides services to institutional and retail investors, as well as investment management, wealth and estate planning. The company was founded by Alexander Hamilton on June 9, 1784 and is headquartered in New York, NY.