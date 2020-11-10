RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Bentley Systems (BSY)

In a report issued on November 8, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Bentley Systems (BSY), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 72.8% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bentley Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BSY in relation to earlier this year.

Bentley Systems Inc is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators for the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure. The software enables digital workflows across engineering disciplines, distributed project teams, from offices to the field, and across computing form factors, including desktops, on-premises servers, cloud-native services, mobile devices, and web browsers. The solutions are delivered via on-premise, cloud, and hybrid environments.