RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

In a report issued on March 16, Tom Narayan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF), with a price target of EUR66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.29, close to its 52-week low of $40.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Narayan is ranked #5617 out of 6127 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft with a $81.99 average price target, a 98.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR80.00 price target.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s market cap is currently $29.15B and has a P/E ratio of 5.24. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.46.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities.