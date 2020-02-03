RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Aon (AON)

In a report issued on January 31, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Aon (AON), with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $220.25, close to its 52-week high of $227.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 67.2% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Selective Insurance Group.

Aon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $225.60, implying a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $227.71 and a one-year low of $156.09. Currently, Aon has an average volume of 814.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AON in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aon Plc is engaged in the provision of a range of risk, retirement, and health solutions. It operates through Aon United segment.