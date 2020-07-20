RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Aon (AON)

In a report issued on July 16, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Aon (AON), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $203.66, close to its 52-week high of $204.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $209.67.

Based on Aon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.22 billion and net profit of $772 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.14 billion and had a net profit of $659 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 134 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AON in relation to earlier this year.

Aon Plc is engaged in the provision of a range of risk, retirement, and health solutions. It operates through Aon United segment. The Aon United segment gives advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through five principal products and service revenue lines: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services. The Commercial Risk Solutions includes retail brokerage, cyber solutions, global risk consulting, and captives. The Reinsurance Solutions comprises treaty and facultative reinsurance brokerage and capital markets. The Retirement Solutions consists core retirement, investment consulting, and talent, rewards and performance. The Health Solutions involves in heath and benefits brokerage and healthcare exchanges. The Data and Analytic Services composes of Affinity, Aon InPoint, and ReView. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.