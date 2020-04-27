RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Akamai (AKAM)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Hold rating on Akamai (AKAM) on April 24 and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $102.78, close to its 52-week high of $108.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 54.9% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Zillow Group.

Akamai has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.11, which is an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Akamai’s market cap is currently $16.7B and has a P/E ratio of 35.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AKAM in relation to earlier this year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products offers web and mobile performance solutions, cloud security solutions, enterprise solutions, network operator solutions, media delivery solutions and services and support solutions. It also engages in content delivery network, or CDN, services to make the Internet fast, reliable and secure. The company was founded by Frank Thomson Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S. Kaplan, and Daniel Mark Lewin on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.