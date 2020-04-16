RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Wesco International (WCC)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on Wesco International (WCC) yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 48.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Wesco International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.20.

The company has a one-year high of $61.32 and a one-year low of $13.52. Currently, Wesco International has an average volume of 1.14M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WCC in relation to earlier this year.

WESCO International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.