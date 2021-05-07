RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Viemed Healthcare (VMD)

In a report issued on May 4, Anton Hie from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Viemed Healthcare (VMD), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.57.

Hie has an average return of 1.1% when recommending Viemed Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Viemed Healthcare with a $13.00 average price target, which is a 33.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Bloom Burton also assigned a Buy rating to the stock.

Based on Viemed Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.2 million and net profit of $5.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.45 million and had a net profit of $2.39 million.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment that provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.