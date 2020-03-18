RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Varonis Systems (VRNS)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Varonis Systems (VRNS) on March 16 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.32, close to its 52-week low of $52.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Varonis Systems with a $100.27 average price target, an 80.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Based on Varonis Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $6.47 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VRNS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

