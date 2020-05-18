RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Vale SA (VALE)

RBC Capital analyst Tyler Broda maintained a Buy rating on Vale SA (VALE) on May 14 and set a price target of $10.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 50.5% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Anglo American, BHP Group, and Rio Tinto.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vale SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.41, which is a 36.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Vale SA’s market cap is currently $42.42B and has a P/E ratio of 274.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.54.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services. The Coal segment comprises the extraction of coal and its logistic services. The Base Metals segment involves the production of non-ferrous minerals, which include nickel, copper and aluminium. The company was founded on June 1, 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

