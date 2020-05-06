RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on USA Compression (USAC)

In a report released today, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on USA Compression (USAC), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 59.9% success rate. Schultz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on USA Compression is a Hold with an average price target of $13.00.

Based on USA Compression’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $178 million and net profit of $9.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $172 million and had a net profit of $10.19 million.

USA Compression Partners LP engages in the provision of compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. It offers services in connection with infrastructure applications, which includes processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and enhancing crude oil production through artificial lift processes. The company was founded by Eric Dee Long on July 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.