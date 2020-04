RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) yesterday and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 61.1% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

SS&C Technologies Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.18.

Based on SS&C Technologies Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion and net profit of $142 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.11 billion and had a net profit of $58.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SSNC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Patrick Pedonti, the SVP and CFO of SSNC sold 170,000 shares for a total of $11,027,100.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions. Its portfolio of products provides functions including trading and modeling, middle-office functions such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing. It also caters to the institutional asset and wealth management, alternative investment management, financial advisory, and financial institutions vertical markets. The firm’s services include managed, professional, technology & operations outsourcing and fund administration services. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in February 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.