RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on SJW (SJW)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on SJW (SJW) yesterday and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 69.6% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

SJW has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.50.

SJW’s market cap is currently $1.76B and has a P/E ratio of 67.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.52.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through two segments: Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. The water utility services segment provides water utility and utility related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity. . The company was founded on February 8, 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.