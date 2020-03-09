RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report issued on March 5, Piral Dadhania from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF), with a price target of EUR87.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.92.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PUMA SE NPV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.55.

Based on PUMA SE NPV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $19.71 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $17.91 million.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.