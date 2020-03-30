RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Perrigo Company (PRGO)

In a report issued on March 27, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Perrigo Company (PRGO), with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -18.4% and a 21.9% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perrigo Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.75, which is a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Leerink Partners also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on Perrigo Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion and GAAP net loss of $19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.2 billion and had a net profit of $81.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PRGO in relation to earlier this year.

Perrigo Co. Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the production of over-the-counter consumer goods and specialty pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Healthcare Americas segment comprises the U.S., Mexico and Canada consumer healthcare business. The Consumer Healthcare International segment includes branded consumer healthcare business primarily in Europe and consumer focused businesses in the U.K., Australia, and Israel. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals refers to the U.S. prescription pharmaceuticals business. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.