RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Parsley Energy (PE)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Parsley Energy (PE) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.15.

Parsley Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.33, representing a 43.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Parsley Energy’s market cap is currently $3.81B and has a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.63.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PE in relation to earlier this year.

Parsley Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Its portfolio includes Midland and Southern Delaware basin. The company was founded by Bryan Sheffield, Mike Hinson, and Paul Treadwell in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.