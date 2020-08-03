RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Oceaneering International (OII)

In a report issued on July 31, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Oceaneering International (OII), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.7% and a 26.4% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oil States International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oceaneering International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.00 and a one-year low of $2.01. Currently, Oceaneering International has an average volume of 1.65M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oceaneering International, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Remotely Operated Vehicles, Subsea Products, Subsea Projects, and Asset Integrity. The Remotely Operated Vehicles segment provides submersible vehicles operated from the surface to support offshore energy exploration, development and production activities. The Subsea Products segment supplies a variety of specialty subsea hardware and related services. The Subsea Projects segment provides multiservice subsea support vessels and oilfield diving and support vessel operations, primarily for inspection, maintenance and repair and installation activities. The Asset Integrity segment refers to the asset integrity management and assessment services and nondestructive testing and inspection. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.