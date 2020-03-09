RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Medical Properties (MPW)

In a report issued on March 5, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Medical Properties (MPW), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 65.5% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

Medical Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.56.

Medical Properties’ market cap is currently $11.99B and has a P/E ratio of 26.78. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.70.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MPW in relation to earlier this year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities. The company was founded by Edward K. Aldag Jr., R. Steven Hamner, Emmett E. McLean, and William Gilliard McKenzie on August 27, 2003 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

