RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Mastercard (MA)

In a report issued on March 16, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard (MA), with a price target of $316.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $237.88, close to its 52-week low of $227.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 57.5% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Mastercard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $349.52, implying a 45.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $368.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mastercard’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.41 billion and net profit of $2.1 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.81 billion and had a net profit of $899 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.