RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Magellan Midstream (MMP)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Buy rating on Magellan Midstream (MMP) on January 31 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 64.2% success rate. Scotto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Magellan Midstream with a $65.22 average price target, representing a 5.6% upside. In a report issued on January 31, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

Magellan Midstream’s market cap is currently $14.02B and has a P/E ratio of 13.76. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.24.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage.

