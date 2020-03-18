RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.62, close to its 52-week low of $15.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 57.9% success rate. Quinn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

Louisiana-Pacific has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.80, an 117.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Based on Louisiana-Pacific’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $537 million and GAAP net loss of $51 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.