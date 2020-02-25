RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

In a report issued on February 21, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL), with a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.38, close to its 52-week high of $129.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 64.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Selective Insurance Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kinsale Capital Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $137.00, a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kinsale Capital Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $17.85 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $4.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KNSL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of hard-to-place property, casualty and specialty risks. It focuses on the excess and surplus lines market. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.