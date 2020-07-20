RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

In a report issued on July 17, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Investors Bancorp (ISBC), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -18.1% and a 19.2% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.67.

Based on Investors Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $188 million and net profit of $39.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $174 million and had a net profit of $48.16 million.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Investor Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. Its services include complete deposit products, online banking, home equity loans and lines of credit, and a full array of mortgage loans. It also gives deposit accounts, cash management services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate financing solutions. The company was founded in December 2013 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.