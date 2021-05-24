RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on International General Insurance Holdings (IGIC)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on International General Insurance Holdings (IGIC) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 62.5% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Fairfax Financial Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for International General Insurance Holdings with a $11.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on International General Insurance Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $102 million and net profit of $10.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.6 million and had a net profit of $4.3 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tiberius Acquisition Corp. is blank check company, which engages in the provision of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization businesses. The company was founded on November 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Metairie, LA.