RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on IHS Markit (INFO)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Buy rating on IHS Markit (INFO) today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.06, close to its 52-week high of $79.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 68.3% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

IHS Markit has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.73, which is a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $79.96 and a one-year low of $50.44. Currently, IHS Markit has an average volume of 1.52M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IHS Markit Ltd. delivers information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government. Its products are used by aerospace, agriculture, automotive, chemicals, construction, financial services and government and Ngo’s.