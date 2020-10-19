RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) on October 16 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 50.1% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hookipa Pharma with a $16.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.37 and a one-year low of $5.80. Currently, Hookipa Pharma has an average volume of 60.08K.

HOOKIPA Pharma, Inc. engages in the development of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary its arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. Its product include VaxWace, a replication-deficient viral vector; and TheraT, a replication-attenuated viral vector, are designed to induce robust antigen specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. The company was founded by Rolf Zinkernagel, Andreas Bergthaler, Lukas Flatz, and Daniel Pinschewer in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.