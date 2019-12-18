RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Honeywell International (HON)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on Honeywell International (HON) today and set a price target of $191.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $176.56, close to its 52-week high of $183.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Mueller Water Products.

Honeywell International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $188.17, which is a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $199.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $183.12 and a one-year low of $123.48. Currently, Honeywell International has an average volume of 2.56M.

