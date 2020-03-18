RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on Foundation Building Materials (FBM) on March 16 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.18, close to its 52-week low of $8.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Foundation Building Materials with a $16.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.14 and a one-year low of $8.99. Currently, Foundation Building Materials has an average volume of 490.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FBM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, metal framing, and complementary products. The firm serves as a link between supplier base and interior contractors who install building products for commercial and residential buildings for both new construction and repair & remodel markets. The company was founded by Ruben D. Mendoza, John Gorey, and Tom Fischbeck in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.