RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on First Commonwealth (FCF)

In a report issued on January 31, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on First Commonwealth (FCF), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 35.7% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Valley National Bancorp, and Investors Bancorp.

First Commonwealth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, implying a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.93 and a one-year low of $12.02. Currently, First Commonwealth has an average volume of 377.2K.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also provides trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.