RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Essent Group (ESNT)

In a report issued on May 8, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Essent Group (ESNT), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 56.1% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Essent Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.38, representing a 45.8% upside. In a report issued on May 8, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $55.85 and a one-year low of $17.53. Currently, Essent Group has an average volume of 1.39M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESNT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.