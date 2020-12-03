RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Enerplus (ERF)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Buy rating on Enerplus (ERF) yesterday and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.1% and a 45.5% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Enerplus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.48.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.35 and a one-year low of $1.15. Currently, Enerplus has an average volume of 1.58M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ERF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.