RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Citizens Financial (CFG)

In a report released yesterday, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Citizens Financial (CFG), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.87, close to its 52-week high of $41.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 84.4% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Regions Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citizens Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.14, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $49.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $41.29 and a one-year low of $31.30. Currently, Citizens Financial has an average volume of 3.16M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.