RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Builders Firstsource (BLDR)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on Builders Firstsource (BLDR) on May 1 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.5% and a 46.7% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Builders Firstsource with a $21.27 average price target, which is a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Builders Firstsource’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.76 billion and net profit of $41.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.82 billion and had a net profit of $52.02 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Builers FirstSource, Inc. engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products includes factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood. The company was founded by Kevin P. O’Meara, Donald F. McAleenan, and John D. Roach in March 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.