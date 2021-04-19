RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Brooge Holdings (BROG)

In a report issued on April 16, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Brooge Holdings (BROG), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 63.8% success rate. Scotto covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Brooge Holdings.

Brooge Holdings’ market cap is currently $1.1B and has a P/E ratio of 32.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.34.

Brooge Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which is created for the purpose of effectuating the business combination with Twelve Seas Investment Company. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in New York, NY.