RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on BrightView Holdings (BV)

In a report issued on February 6, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on BrightView Holdings (BV), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 62.2% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BrightView Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on BrightView Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.83 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business.