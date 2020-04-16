RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Barrick Gold (GOLD)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Buy rating on Barrick Gold (GOLD) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.60, close to its 52-week high of $25.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 65.4% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Barrick Gold with a $22.60 average price target.

Based on Barrick Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.88 billion and net profit of $1.39 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.9 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.2 billion.

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities such as exploration and mine development. It operates through the following segments: Barrick Nevada, Veladero, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia, and Pascua-Lama. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

