RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Alexandria Equities (ARE)

In a report issued on March 5, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alexandria Equities (ARE), with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $152.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 65.5% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alexandria Equities with a $172.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $175.74 and a one-year low of $136.15. Currently, Alexandria Equities has an average volume of 893.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 114 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ARE in relation to earlier this year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. is an urban office real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.