RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Air Canada (ACDVF)

In a report released yesterday, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Air Canada (ACDVF), with a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 69.8% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Railway, Canadian Pacific, and Norfolk Southern.

Air Canada has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.65, implying a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$57.00 price target.

Based on Air Canada’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $482 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $175 million.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates flights in Canada, the USA, Latin America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.