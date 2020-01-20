RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Agco (AGCO)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Buy rating on Agco (AGCO) on January 17 and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Agco with a $87.38 average price target.

Based on Agco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $7.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $98.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AGCO in relation to earlier this year.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. Its products include tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.