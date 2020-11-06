RBC Capital Keeps Their Sell Rating on Transocean (RIG)

In a report issued on November 3, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Transocean (RIG), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.00, close to its 52-week low of $0.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -19.0% and a 24.6% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Transocean with a $1.30 average price target.

Based on Transocean’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $930 million and GAAP net loss of $497 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $784 million and had a GAAP net loss of $825 million.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

