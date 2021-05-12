RBC Capital Keeps Their Sell Rating on Big Yellow Group (BYLOF)

In a report issued on May 10, Julian Livingston-Booth from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Big Yellow Group (BYLOF), with a price target of p1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Livingston-Booth is ranked #2241 out of 7499 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Big Yellow Group is a Hold with an average price target of $17.63.

The company has a one-year high of $16.36 and a one-year low of $11.39. Currently, Big Yellow Group has an average volume of 68.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.