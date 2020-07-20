RBC Capital Keeps Their Sell Rating on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Sell rating on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) on July 15 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Beacon Roofing Supply has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $26.25.

The company has a one-year high of $37.87 and a one-year low of $11.67. Currently, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average volume of 519.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.