RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on WestRock (WRK)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Hold rating on WestRock (WRK) yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 67.3% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WestRock is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.20.

Based on WestRock’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.24 billion and net profit of $179 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.69 billion and had a net profit of $253 million.

WestRock Co. engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions for consumer, and corrugated packaging markets. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging and Land & Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment offers consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, home, health, and beauty dispensing, and partition operations. The Land and Development segment sells real estate. WestRock was founded on March 6, 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.