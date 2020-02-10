RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Veoneer (VNE)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on Veoneer (VNE) on February 5 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.58, close to its 52-week low of $12.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 49.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Veoneer with a $19.00 average price target, which is a 31.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.37 and a one-year low of $12.98. Currently, Veoneer has an average volume of 424.4K.

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.